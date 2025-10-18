Teenager tries to kill girl over rejection

Nalgonda: Kethepally police on Friday booked a 19-year-old youth for attempting to murder a minor girl who rejected his love proposal. According to police, the accused, identified as Korivi Madhu of Kethepally, went to the girl’s house in the same village and attacked her with a stick after she refused his advances.

Madhu had allegedly been harassing the girl for the past few months, professing his love for her despite repeated warnings from her family. Based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s father, Kethepally police registered a case under the BNS section for attempt to murder and took the accused into custody. The girl was admitted to the government hospital in Nakrekal, where doctors said her condition was stable.

TG to ensure swift paddy procurement: Komatireddy

Roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Friday said the state government’s top priority is to ensure financial stability for farmers by releasing payments for procured paddy within 72 hours. Inaugurating an IKP paddy procurement centre at Thipparthy in Nalgonda district, he said the government aims to “see happiness in the eyes of farmers.” The Cabinet has earmarked Rs 25,000 crore this Kharif season to ensure prompt payments. “If any farmer faces a delay beyond 72 hours, they can contact me directly,” he said.

Reddy noted that Nalgonda ranks second in the state in paddy production and urged farmers to cultivate more fine rice varieties for better returns. “Just as the rich prefer fine rice, our government wants every poor household to access the same quality through the public distribution system,” he noted.

The minister informed that roads worth Rs 6,600 crore have been sanctioned and the Cabinet has approved `10,500 crore under the HAM model to develop 5,500 km of high-quality roads across Telangana. “By January, we will invite tenders to ensure double roads connecting mandals to district headquarters and single-lane roads linking villages to mandal centres. Strong connectivity will empower farmers to transport their produce easily,” he said.

Reddy added that the government has issued seven lakh new ration cards and is constructing four lakh Indiramma houses. “The previous government could not issue even a single ration card in ten years,” he remarked.

Singareni workers to get Diwali bonus

The Telangana government has announced a Diwali bonus of Rs 1.03 lakh each for Singareni Collieries workers, bringing festive cheer ahead of the celebrations. Under the Performance Linked Reward (PLR) scheme, the state has allocated Rs400 crore for disbursement, benefiting around 39,500 workers, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka announced on Thursday.

Bhatti congratulated all Singareni employees, reaffirming the government’s commitment to the company’s growth and welfare. Singareni CMD N. Balaram said the bonus will be credited to workers’ accounts on October 18 i.e., today. The payout applies only to workers, not officials. Those who completed 190 mandays underground or 240 mandays in open-cast mines will receive the full `1.03 lakh, while others will get bonuses proportional to their attendance. Workers who achieved at least 30 mandays in the last financial year will also be eligible.