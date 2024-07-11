Teenage girl kills self in Nalgonda over two youngsters’ harassment

Hyderabad: Hundreds of villagers from Chintalagudem village under Madgulapally police station limits poured in to give a tearful adieu to 19-year-old girl K Kalyani, who committed suicide by consuming pesticide due to harassment by two youngsters demanding to accept their marriage proposal.



Almost all the villagers, especially women attended the funeral procession of Kalyani that was conducted in her Chintalagudem village on Wednesday afternoon. It became difficult for villagers to control Kalyani’s parents – Ramalingam and Rajitha, who were weeping inconsolably.

Kalyani’s incident created a sensation in the village with the youngsters threatening her to tarnish her image by posting her DP photos on various social media platforms. This forced her to consume pesticide when her parents went to attend a funeral of their relative at Sarvaram village in Nalgonda on July 6.

After consuming pesticide, Kalyani called her parents and informed them about it. They immediately returned home and found Kalyani in an unconscious state. They shifted her to the Government General Hospital in Nalgonda where she died while undergoing treatment on Wednesday.

The Nalgonda police said the harassment by two youths K Madhu and A Shiva demanding her to accept their marriage proposal forced her to take a drastic step. The girl, who did a diploma course, initially ignored them but when they threatened her to tarnish her image on social media she got frightened and ended her life.

On coming to know about the incident, Madhu attempted suicide by consuming sleeping pills. However, his condition is stable. In her dying declaration recorded in front of the magistrate, Kalyani said Madhu and Shiva were responsible for the incident.

The police booked a case under Section 108 (Abetment of Suicide) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Madhu and Shiva and arrested them on Thursday.