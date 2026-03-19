Teen Ends Life Over Alleged Love Failure

HYDERABAD: A 19-year-old student ended her life at her house in Srinivasanagar under Chilkalguda police station limits, reportedly after her parents restricted her from meeting her friend Jagdish, police said.

Her parents, Ramadevi and Koteswara Rao, returned home from work and grew suspicious when she did not respond to the doorbell. With the help of neighbours, they broke open the door and found her dead, said V. Ramakrishna, SHO Chilkalguda.

Jamina had recently completed her Intermediate Second Year and was in love with Jagdish. Police suspect she might have taken the drastic step after her parents refused her proposal. Ramadevi, who lodged the complaint, alleged that Jagdish was responsible for her daughter’s death.

“We have registered a case of suspicious death under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The case is under investigation. After the postmortem report and further inquiry, we will proceed as per law,” SHO Ramakrishna said.