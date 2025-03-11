Teen drowns in quarry during photoshoot

Hyderabad: A photoshoot at a quarry turned tragic when a 19-year-old college student drowned while filming. His friends tried to rescue him but failed, and his body was recovered from a depth of 15 metres on Monday.

The deceased, Yathin Naidu, a graduate student from a private college in Secunderabad, lived in Trimulgherry with his single mother and younger brother, an intermediate student.

According to police, Yathin was inspired by Instagram posts about Hyderabad’s water bodies and wanted to explore them. Yathin and his younger brother, Taneesh Naidu, along with friends Darvin and Ashok, went to the quarry pit on Sunday afternoon. While taking pictures, he slipped and fell into the water.

While the friends tried to rescue him, they also informed the police and the DRF. They were reportedly told that it was dark and the rescue attempt would began at dawn.

On Monday, police and DRF teams retrieved his body and sent it for postmortem. A case was registered based on a complaint from his mother, Geetha Naidu.

Car crashes into parked lorry, 1 dies

Hyderabad: A car crashed into a parked lorry on NH-44 at Shamshabad, killing 55-year-old Peddarajula Ramachandraiah, who was returning from his daughter’s marriage, and injuring three of his family members.

The complainant, P. Vinod Kumar, 45, who was driving the car, stated that the lorry had been parked without indicators or emergency reflector triangles. The deceased was Kumar’s uncle.

The family had attended Ramachandraiah’s daughter’s wedding in Wanaparthy and was on their way back to Kukatpally when the crash occurred near Peddashapur.

Ramachandraiah, who was seated in the front, suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot. His wife, Alivelu, 52, and son, Bhasker, 25, who were seated in the back, along with Vinod, suffered injuries.

Father dies in road accident in front of son

Hyderabad: A road accident on the Attapur flyover claimed the life of P. Ravi, 42, who was returning with his son Vijay from a funeral on Monday. Police said Ravi lost control of his two-wheeler and crashed into another bike. Ravi suffered severe head injuries. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he succumbed.

Delivery boy held for chain snatching

Hyderabad: A food delivery agent who resorted to chain snatching to clear his debts was arrested within days of committing his first crime. Bachupally police apprehended the accused, M. Praveen Kumar, 30, and secured his judicial custody.

A native of Mahbubnagar, Praveen Kumar had been living in Jagadgirigutta. He was pursuing his Intermediate studies when his father became bedridden after suffering a paralytic attack. Forced to drop out, he took up various jobs, including work as a painter, mechanic, and delivery agent, to support his family.

For the past year, he had been working as a food delivery agent but struggled to repay debts incurred for his father’s medical treatment. As the sole breadwinner, managing the family’s finances became increasingly difficult. Desperate, he decided to turn to chain snatching.

His first target was a 60-year-old woman in Pragatinagar. As she stood outside her house, he loitered nearby, making it appear he was delivering ironed clothes. He then snatched her gold chain, weighing three tolas, and fled. Despite registering a complaint, police initially had no leads on the culprit.

On Monday morning, officers noticed a man whose walking style matched the suspect’s description. Tracking his movements, they traced him to Rajiv Gruhakalpa Colony, where he was arrested. The stolen gold chain was recovered.

Habitual offender with NBW arrested

Hyderabad: A special team from Narayanguda police arrested Palash Paul, 46, who was wanted by the SR Nagar police in a murder case and for cheating three people here out of `92 lakh.

According to east zone DCP Bala Swamy, Paul, originally from Kolkata, was a businessman and a former resident of Jawaharnagar. In 2021, he was arrested for the murder of his friend Kamal Maity in SR Nagar but fled to his hometown while on bail. Police opened a rowdy sheet against him, and a court later issued a non-bailable warrant.

Police said Paul posed as an interior and exterior designer, targeting construction site owners. He showcased high-quality teakwood samples and fake videos of timber depots, claiming to be a depot owner. Gaining their trust, he collected advance payments and vanished.

Authorities have frozen Rs.18.65 lakh in his bank account and recovered 120 grams of gold, Rs.40,000 in cash, a flat he purchased for Rs.18 lakh, and a plot worth Rs.13.76 lakh. In total, assets worth Rs.60 lakh have been recovered. A press release issued by the DCP office confirmed the arrest and the ongoing investigation.

Tailoring course for women prisoners launched

Hyderabad: Upskilling women inmates in prisons can provide them with a fresh start and help them lead a dignified life after their release, said Sanjay Kumar, special chief secretary, employment and training. He was speaking as the chief guest at the inauguration of a tailoring course for women inmates at the Special Prison for Women in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The state prisons department launched the initiative to equip women inmates with vocational skills. Soumya Mishra, director of prisons, emphasised the need to transform prisons into centres of rehabilitation, enabling inmates to gain financial stability and rebuild their lives.

The programme is launched in collaboration with the department of employment and training and the National Academy of Construction (NAC) under the SANKALP scheme to provide industry-standard training for the inmates.

Soumya Mishra reiterated that prisons should focus on reforming, rehabilitating and reintegrating inmates, rather than merely punishing them, according to a press release issued on Monday. DG of the NAC Dasari Hari Chandana and senior prison officials attended the event.

Four of a family including two kids end lives

Hyderabad: A couple allegedly killed their minor children and died by suicide at their house in Habsiguda late on Monday night.

According to Osmania University police, the incident occurred at a house in Street No. 8, Habsiguda, and they were informed about it by the neighbours and victims' relatives.

Police identified the victims as M. Chandrashekhar Reddy, 46, his wife Kavitha Reddy, 42, and their children Srita Reddy, 13, and Vishwanath Reddy, 10. Police suspected that the parents might have administered poison to their kids and then died by suicide.

“The case is still under investigation. Prima facie we suspect that the family was facing financial issues,” a police official said. Police were questioning neighbours and relatives of the victims for information.

Clues teams were pressed into action. “We can come to a final conclusion only after getting the postmortem reports and a thorough investigation,” the officer added.