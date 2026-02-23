Teen Collapses After Swimming Session in Alwal

An 18‑year‑old Intermediate student collapsed and died following a swimming session at the VV swimming pool on Sunday, Alwal police said on Monday. They confirmed there was no coach or lifeguard on duty and that an investigation is underway.

The victim, identified as Vaishnavi, was a native of Jagdevpur in Siddipet and resided in a private hostel in Hyderabad. She was enrolled in the Navy wing of the NCC and had recently taken up swimming classes. The pool is located in Ram Reddy Enclave at Old Alwal.

According to police, “The incident took place on Sunday evening when Vaishnavi, along with three other friends, went to the pool. She joined swimming classes on February 1 and began her training. On Sunday, she entered the pool with her friends and swam for one hour from 4 pm to 5 pm. The incident occurred at 5.30 pm. Vaishnavi, after completing her swimming, got out of the pool and in no time reportedly collapsed and fell into the water.”

The short opinion in the autopsy at Gandhi Hospital did not mention the cause of death. Officials noted that “a person who knows swimming cannot die by drowning” and said this case would be different. Reports have been sent to the FSL for further examination.

Police confirmed to Deccan Chronicle that no safety measures were present at the time of her death, including a coach, lifeguards, or rescue equipment. Alwal police added that further investigation is underway and strict action will be taken.

This article is written by N. SHRI RAM