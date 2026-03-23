Teen beaten to death by friends in Banjara Hills

HYDERABAD: A 19‑year‑old student, who was taking his SSC examinations, was beaten to death by four of his friends over a petty issue near his house in Banjara Hills on Saturday night.

According to S. Suhasan, SHO, Banjara Hills police, victim Raghuveer Roy was found unconscious around 9.53 pm in a garden near his residence at Uday Nagar, Banjara Hills.

His father Shyam Roy, 43, a cook and complainant in the case, said: “At around 9.33 pm, while I was at work, my sister Gauri Kumari called me to say that Raghuveer had gone out with his friends Pintu Kumar, Sai Surya, Akshay Kumar and Hari to a nearby ground and had not returned. Later, when I tried calling his mobile, a police officer answered and informed me that Raghuveer was lying unconscious at Hanging Garden on Road No. 10, Banjara Hills, and asked me to come immediately.”

Shyam rushed to the spot along with his daughter and sister. By then, police had already called 108 ambulance. Raghuveer was shifted to Osmania General Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Shyam said he later learnt from locals that Raghuveer’s friends had quarrelled with him and assaulted him with fists, leading to fatal injuries. He urged police to take stern action against the accused Akshay, Surya, Pintu and Hari.

The family, originally from Belouja village in Madhubani district of Bihar, has been living in Hyderabad for 19 years. Shyam’s wife works in a private mall. Apart from Raghuveer, the couple has a 17‑year‑old daughter Khushboo and a seven‑year‑old son Jaiveer Roy.

During investigation, police found that Raghuveer was badly punched by the juvenile suspects, causing him to collapse. “We are yet to establish the reasons behind the quarrel and are awaiting post‑mortem reports,” SHO Suhasan said.

Police have booked a case of culpable homicide. The victim’s body was handed over to his family after post‑mortem at Osmania General Hospital on Sunday.