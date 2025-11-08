Teen Auto Driver Booked For Obscene Acts

Hyderabad: A juvenile autorickshaw driver has been booked after a video showing him driving the vehicle with a girl sitting on his lap at Nalgonda crossroads in Malakpet on Friday night surfaced on Saturday. The video showed them engaging in a public display of affection while driving the vehicle towards Koti.

“After verifying CCTV footage from Nalgonda to Koti, we identified the auto and its registration number,” said Chaderghat SHO Brahma Murari Kasani. During the preliminary inquiry, eyewitnesses told police that the juvenile driver became agitated when people tried to record his behaviour on their mobile phones. The vehicle, registered in Nalgonda district, has been traced, and teams have been sent to detain the suspect.

“The juvenile is absconding. A case has been registered under relevant sections for public indecency, minor driving and creating nuisance,” the SHO said. “The viral video has been collected as evidence.”