Technical Glitches Stall Hyderabad Metro Services, Passengers Affected

Hyderabad: Commuters faced inconvenience after services on the Hyderabad Metro were disrupted due to technical glitches on the busy Nagole–Raidurg corridor on Friday.

According to reports, a metro train halted multiple times along the route—once at Uppal, again at Habsiguda, and a third time at Tarnaka—causing delays and long waiting times at several stations. Passengers were left stranded on platforms as services slowed during peak hours.

In a similar incident, a daily commuter travelling from Kukatpally to Secunderabad said the train she boarded remained stuck at Ameerpet for nearly 15 minutes and was delayed again at Begumpet. With the delay making her late for work, she was forced to get down midway and hire an auto to reach her office.