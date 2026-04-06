Technical Glitch Halts Charter Flight on RGIA Runway

Hyderabad: A charter flight operated by a private Aviation Company with registration number VT-REM got stuck on the primary runway (9R-27L) at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad due to technical reasons on Sunday afternoon.

Subsequently, the flight that was scheduled from RGIA to Raipur was manually pushed and brought to the taxiway at 3.30 pm. A doctor Valluri Jitendra and a paramedic Suhali Khan was travelling in it.

Previously, the flight had arrived from Raipur at 1.30 pm, carrying five passengers, including a patient named Bhrij Kaushik. During that period, it was seen that three departing flights were waiting on taxiway.

Airport officials said the charter flight VT‑REM scheduled to depart for Raipur yesterday, experienced a technical glitch and remained on the taxiway for a few minutes.

“Our airside team responded promptly and safely towed the aircraft swiftly for seamless operations and in the interest of safety.” “As a result, one flight was required to take a go around movement, while overall operations remained normal with no further impact,” they said.