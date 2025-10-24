Techie’s Family Mourns Death In Yadadri-Bhongir District

NALGONDA: A pall of gloom descended on Vastha Kondur village in Gundala mandal of Yadadri-Bhongir district after news arrived of the death of local resident Maheshwaram Anusha Reddy in the Kurnool bus tragedy.

Anusha, 22, was the younger daughter of Srinivas Reddy and Vijitha, residents of Vastha Kondur. Coming from a farmer’s family, she had completed her engineering degree and secured a job at a software company about a year ago. Her elder sister, Usha, works as a software engineer in the United States.

Anusha had come home to celebrate the Diwali festival and was returning to Bengaluru on Thursday evening. Her father had seen her off at Mothkur, where she boarded a bus to Hyderabad.

Her neighbour, K. Nagaraju, recalled that Anusha was hardworking and had overcome many challenges to become a software engineer. “She was friendly and cheerful. She even played with my children on Thursday morning before leaving,” he said.