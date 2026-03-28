Techie Loses £16 Lakh In Matrimony Scam

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old software engineer from Madhapur who allegedly lost £16 lakh in an online matrimony scam approached the Cyberabad police on March 23. A case has been registered, and further investigation into the incident was underway, police said.

According to her complaint, she said she came into contact with Chinthamreddy Venkata Karthik Reddy through a matrimonial site. The accused initially reached out via his father and shared personal details, after which they began communicating regularly.

She alleged that in the early stages, the accused borrowed small amounts of money and returned them, thereby gaining her trust. He later began requesting larger sums and allegedly pressured her to borrow money from friends.

The complainant stated that she transferred a total of £16 lakh in instalments to multiple bank accounts linked to the accused, with amounts gradually increasing from around £70,000 to higher sums. When she demanded repayment, the accused allegedly threatened to harm her family. The complaint includes multiple phone numbers and an Instagram account purportedly used by the accused.

352 Kg of Spoiled Chicken Seized in Sanathnagar; Trader Arrested

Police arrested Suraj Pal, 66, near Sanathnagar for allegedly storing and supplying 352 kg of frozen spoiled chicken meant for supply to local vendors, police said on Friday. Earlier this week, police had arrested another person who was trading in over 600 kg of spoiled chicken.

Acting on credible information, Hyderabad Food Adulteration Surveillance Team (H-FAST) personnel, along with veterinary officer Dr K. Nagarjuna, conducted an inspection at SPR Chicken located in Bharathnagar near Moosapet and

found spoiled chicken being stored in unhygienic conditions and supplied for preparation of food items meant for public consumption.

The seized 352 kg of frozen spoiled chicken included wings, breast, ribs and livers. The premises were found to be in poor hygienic condition, and the FSSAI licence had expired. The stored food items were deemed unfit for human consumption. The accused and seized material were handed over to Sanathnagar police station for further investigation.

Four, Including Two Minors, Apprehended with MDMA Worth ₹6 Lakh

Four including two minors were apprehended for allegedly possessing and supplying MDMA in the city, police said on Friday. Around 60 grams of the contraband, worth `6 lakh was seized from their possession.

The Jubilee Hills Task force along with Sanathnagar police, intercepted the group comprising Songapu Hemanth and Mukkagalla Nagendra and the two juveniles while they were allegedly attempting to deliver the narcotic substance to customers. Two other accused, Sai Nikhil Yadav and Aditya, were re absconding.

Police said one of the juveniles had developed contacts with the absconding accused in Chintal and procured MDMA from them for sale. Two days prior to the arrest, he allegedly purchased 60 grams of MDMA for distribution. The seized contraband, along with the accused, was handed over to Sanathnagar police station.

Assault on paediatrician in Nirmal draws flak

A reported assault on a paediatrician at a private hospital in Nirmal has drawn sharp condemnation from the Telangana Senior Resident Doctors Association (T-SRDA), which has demanded immediate action and stronger protection for healthcare workers.

According to the association, Dr Santosh Raj and hospital staff were allegedly attacked by a group of attendants following a dispute over billing. “T-SRDA unequivocally condemns the recent assault,” the association said, warning that such incidents pose a serious risk to the safety of doctors and hospital staff.

The association noted that doctors often work under pressure, dealing with critically ill patients and distressed families. “Acts of violence not only jeopardise the well-being of medical staff but also compromise patient care and disrupt hospital functioning,” it said.

T-SRDA has called for a prompt investigation, identification of those involved, strict enforcement of legal provisions, improved hospital security, and long-term policy measures to prevent violence against healthcare professionals. Extending support to the affected doctor, the association stressed: “Ensuring the safety of doctors is essential for a functional healthcare system,” urging authorities to act swiftly.

2 rowdy sheeters get life term for boy’s murder

The Rangareddy district court has sentenced two rowdy sheeters to life imprisonment in connection with the 2019 murder of a 14-year-old boy under Balapur police station limits.

The IV additional district and sessions judge, L.B. Nagar, convicted Shaik Owais, 27, an auto driver from Bismillah Colony, Shaheen Nagar, and Syed Jaffer Ali, 25, a painter from Achi Reddy Nagar, Falaknuma, under Sections 302 read with 120(B) of the IPC. The court also imposed a fine of ₹500 each on the accused.

According to police, the incident took place on July 19, 2019, around 11 pm, when the accused, along with a juvenile, murdered Mohd Moosa, 14, on the outskirts of Sultanpur village due to previous enmity.

Investigators identified Owais as a rowdy sheeter under Balapur police station and Jaffer Ali under Bandlaguda police station limits. The probe was led by inspector V. Saidulu of Civil Supplies.

Police officials said stringent action would continue against those involved in criminal activities and warned rowdy sheeters to maintain good behaviour in society.

Worker electrocuted during crane operation at Dulapalli

A worker died after suffering an electric shock during loading operations at an industrial unit in Dulapalli, Petbasheerabad, on Thursday evening.

Police identified the deceased as Sharan Yadav, 33, a resident of Ramnagar. The incident occurred at around 5.15 pm at Rocher Fabrication Private Limited, where an iron scrap bin was being lifted onto a lorry with the help of a crane. Investigators said the crane’s boom came into contact with overhead high-tension power lines during the process.

According to officials, the loading work was allegedly undertaken without adequate safety precautions despite the presence of live power cables. At the time, crane driver Raghu, company owner Gopi, and another supervisor, Satyanarayana, were present at the site. Yadav, who was standing near the scrap bin and holding it, received a fatal electric shock and collapsed instantly.

He was declared dead at the scene. Following a complaint lodged by his wife, who alleged negligence on the part of the unit in failing to implement precautionary measures, police registered a case. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

LPG cylinder theft video goes viral

A video showing two youths allegedly stealing an LPG cylinder near an apartment in Alkapuri township, Narsingi, was widely shared on X on Friday.

The footage purportedly shows two unidentified men on a two-wheeler stopping beside a minivan carrying LPG cylinders, believed to be meant for delivery. One of them is seen getting down, picking up a cylinder, and fleeing the spot, while a CCTV camera opposite the van captured the act. Narsingi police said they had not received any complaint related to the incident.

Cybercrime Alert: Hyderabad Police Issue Advisory on Malicious APKs and Extortion Frauds

Hyderabad cybercrime police have warned the public about a rise in frauds involving sharing of OTPs, malicious APK files and so-called “digital arrest” scams. Fraudsters impersonate bank, telecom or government officials to obtain OTPs and gain access to bank accounts and personal data.

Victims are also lured into downloading fake mobile apps that allow access to messages, passwords and device activity. Using stolen data, fraudsters pose as law enforcement officials, threaten victims with false cases and extort money under the pretext of verification or settlement.

Police advised people not to share OTPs or download unknown apps and to report incidents on helpline 1930 or cybercrime.gov.in.

Youth held for performing bike stunts near Secretariat

Saifabad police arrested 23-year-old Ibrahim Beg for allegedly performing dangerous bike stunts near Lumbini Park and the Secretariat to create social media reels. Beg, a resident of Old Malakpet, was reportedly riding recklessly in high-security zones, causing panic among commuters and pedestrians. Police said the stunts posed a serious threat to public safety. Based on a tip-off, the police apprehended him and seized the bike used for stunts along with his mobile phone.

6 held for illegal liquor sale in Vanasthalipuram

Vanasthalipuram police apprehended six persons for illegally selling liquor during Sri Rama Navami, in violation of government orders mandating closure of wine shops. Inspector Ravi Babu said the accused were caught selling liquor from their residences in different localities under the police station limits. Pramod Kumar and Mallayya were held in Autonagar, Ellamma in Indiranagar, Srinivas in a double-bedroom housing colony, and Vijay and Chandramohan in Injapur. Police teams led by sub-inspectors Girish, Nagaraju and Anil conducted coordinated raids based on specific information and seized around 37 litres of liquor, including bottles and beer. Cases have been registered against all six accused, and further investigation is underway.

BTech student found dead in hostel room

A 20-year-old BTech student died by suicide in his hostel room in Ibrahimpatnam on Friday.

Police identified the deceased as Kandimalla Sai, a second-year BTech (CSE) student at Guru Nanak College, who was staying at Divya Reddy Boys Hostel in Ibrahimpatnam. The complaint was lodged by his father, Kandimalla Nageshwar Rao, 42, a farmer from Sri Rangapuram village in Nalgonda district.

Officials said Sai had returned to his native village for the Ugadi festival and stayed for four days. On March 23, around 10 am, he left for Hyderabad, informing his family that he was returning to the hostel.

On March 27, at about 10.15 am, Sai’s younger brother received a phone call from his roommates stating that he had been found dead in his hostel room. The family rushed to Ibrahimpatnam and found the body shifted to the Government Hospital mortuary.

Relatives alleged that Sai was tortured over some financial dues. “Although they have not named anyone yet, they suspect he had taken a loan and was mentally harassed by the lenders. However, from the available evidence, we could not find any proof for the claims,” Ibrahimpatnam inspector M. Mahender Reddy said.

Based on a complaint by his father, a case was registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS), and further investigation is underway.