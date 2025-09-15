Techie killed in road accident on ORR: Rachakonda Police

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old software engineer Sowmya Reddy died while seven of her colleagues suffered injuries after the SUV in which they were travelling overturned on Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Abdullapurmet on Sunday midnight.

The accident occurred when they were returning after visiting Sarala Maisamma temple near Allapur village. In all, eight persons including three women, working in Infosys were travelling in an Innova SUV. While returning from the temple, they entered ORR at Exit-10 in Bongloor while proceeding towards Ghatkesar at about 7.30 pm on Sunday.

When they reached the limits of Balijaguda Village in Abdullapurmet, the SUV lost control and hit the divider due to high speed. As a result, the SUV overturned leading to injuries to the eight persons in the vehicle.

The police first rushed the injured to a private hospital in Hayathnagar. However, Sowmya Reddy and Nanda Kishore were later shifted to a neuro hospital in Uppal for better treatment. While undergoing treatment, Sowmya Reddy died, according to police.