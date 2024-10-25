Hyderabad: Techie Dies by Suicide in Kokapet

Hyderabad: A 27-year-old software engineer died by suicide at Kokapet on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Naga Prabhakar, a native of Andhra Pradesh and working for a software firm in Gachibowli.

The police said that Naga Prabhakar came to his hostel room at Kokapet and jumped off the seventh floor of the building. He sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

The body was shifted to Osmania Hospital for postmortem.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Naga Prabhakar took the extreme step due to work stress.





Narsingi Police registered a case and further investigation is underway.