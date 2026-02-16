Techie Dies After Trying To Avoid Dog Near Ghatkesar

Hyderabad: A 27-year-old software engineer riding a motorcycle died in a road accident near Ghatkesar on Sunday evening, falling into a roadside pit while swerving to avoid a dog, police said.

The victim, identified as Vishwa Teja, a Nizamabad district native, was working at a software firm in Gachibowli. He was was returning home after a visit to the Yadagirigutta temple on the occasion of Shivaratri.

Ghatekaser police said that near the police station limits, Teja tried to steer clear of a stray dog that suddenly came onto the road near Maysamma Gutta. In the process, he lost balance and fell into an adjacent pit beside the bypass road.

Locals who saw the accident informed the police, and ambulance services who reached the spot and rushed Teja to a private hospital in Medipally. Doctors confirmed that he had succumbed to severe injuries. The police said a case will be registered after a complaint is received.