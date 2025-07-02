Tech Snag, Rains Disrupt EAPCET Process

Hyderabad: Several engineering aspirants were left standing in long queues in the rain for hours on Wednesday due to a statewide technical glitch during the Eapcet certificate verification process at the Government Polytechnic College for Women, East Maredpally.

The glitch, which began in the morning, caused delays and confusion among students. While students were briefly accommodated in a seminar hall to escape the rain, many missed their scheduled slots once they stepped out, leading to further chaos. “Even though my slot was at 11 am, I waited till 3.30 pm to complete the process. It rained continuously and there were no basic facilities near the college,” said one student.

Many students and parents also reported similar experiences. Some candidates whose registrations were incomplete the previous day also turned up for verification, adding to the crowd and delays. “We came from Shamirpet and waited from the morning, holding original certificates in the rain,” said another student. A parent added that there were no facilities on campus despite the weather.

An Eapcet official confirmed that a technical issue occurred between 11 am and 11.45 am due to a glitch at the National Informatics Centre (NIC), affecting all 36 verification centres. The issue was later resolved.

The principal of the college said all students with valid slots would be verified on the same day, as per the instructions of camp officials. Those unable to complete the process could return by July 7. He acknowledged a two-hour delay caused by the glitch and said a surge in students between 10 am and 12 noon led to overcrowding.