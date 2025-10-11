Tech Push To Improve Govt Colleges: Laxman

HYDERABAD: Minister for SC, ST and minority welfare Adluri Laxman Kumar reaffirmed Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s commitment to providing quality education for youth from financially weak and underprivileged communities during his visit to the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) office on Saturday.

The minister said the government would provide modern facilities and upgraded infrastructure to government junior colleges and residential gurukuls. He visited the Command Control Room and appreciated the innovative use of technology to ensure quality and accountability in government institutions. He also took note of TGBIE initiatives such as the Facial Recognition System (FRS) and the Human Resource Management System (HRMS) for tracking attendance.

TGBIE Secretary S. Krishna Aditya briefed the minister about real-time monitoring of all government junior colleges through CCTV and FRS. He said 430 colleges in the state now have CCTV coverage and that 1,44,530 out of 1,61,233 students are registered under FRS, which has increased parental satisfaction regarding attendance. To strengthen monitoring, ten special officers have been appointed to coordinate with district collectors, the secretary added.