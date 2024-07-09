Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj meets CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Local lad and World Cup winning Team India player Mohammed Siraj met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy after coming back to Hyderabad on Tuesday.

CM Revanth Reddy felicitated and congratulated Siraj over team India's historic T20 World Cup victory ending a 17 year wait. Siraj presented a team India Jersey to the CM. In the ceremony, former team Indian captain Azharuddin, Ministers Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy were also present.

Earlier, Siraj, along with other team members met PM Modi after reaching India and later participated in the Victory Parade of the team in Mumbai. The 30-year-old cricketer received a grand welcome in Hyderabad on Friday.

The right-arm fast bowler had played in 3 matches and picked a wicket in the recently concluded T20 World Cup.