Teachers To Hold Mass Protest On March 20

HYDERABAD: Teachers and staff working in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, Urban Residential Schools and Samagra Shiksha will intensify their protest with a Chalo Assembly call on March 20, under Telangana United Teachers Federation (TSUTF), as the protest moves into the third phase over pay and service conditions.

TS UTF state president Chava Ravi and general secretary A. Venkat said a Maha Dharna will take place at Indira Park Dharna Chowk on Friday, with employees who have been seeking minimum wages, regularisation of services, leave benefits on par with regular staff and annual increments.

They said the protest has followed a phased plan. School-level demonstrations took place on March 9, and district and division protests were organised on March 16. “Even after two phases, the government has not responded. So we are going ahead with Chalo Assembly on March 20,” they said.

The union warned that it will announce further action if there is no response. It also asked the state government and the education department to step in and resolve the issues without delay.