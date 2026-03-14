Teachers Plan Protests Over Service Conditions

Hyderabad: The Telangana United Teachers Federation (TSUTF) has announced protest demonstrations at district and divisional headquarters on March 16 as part of the second phase of its agitation over service conditions of staff working in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBV), Urban Residential Schools and the Samagra Shiksha programme.

The union says teachers and employees in these institutions continue to face unresolved issues related to pay, service status and leave benefits. Chava Ravi and A. Venkat, president and general secretary of TSUTF, said the protests seek minimum wages, regularisation of services, leave on par with regular government employees and annual increments.

“Teachers and staff working in KGBVs, URS and Samagra Shiksha have been raising these issues for a long time. The government and the education department must step in immediately and resolve them,” the leaders said.

The agitation has been planned in three stages. School‑level protests took place on March 9 as the first phase. Monday’s demonstrations at district and divisional centres form the second stage of the programme.

“The third phase will take place on March 20 with a Chalo Assembly protest,” the leaders said.