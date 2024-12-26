Teachers Intensify Protest, Seek Resolution of Demands

Hyderabad: Members of the part-time teachers under the aegis of Telangana Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (TSSA) have been staging protests against their long-pending demands since December 10. On Thursday, the protesting teachers gathered at Dharna Chowk at Indira Park in Hyderabad, for a larger demonstration organised by the Telangana Progressive Teachers’ Federation (TPTF).

The agitating teachers working under contract for the past two decades have been demanding regularisation of their services, equitable pay, and job security. Despite the Supreme Court’s ruling on “equal pay for equal work”, the teachers said that the successive governments failed to address their grievances and they were left with minimal benefits and unstable livelihoods.

Upender, a teacher from Warangal, stated, “We have been working for 12 to 13 years and doing full-time duty. But, we are paid as part-time workers. Instead of addressing our concerns, the government deputes regular teachers to replace us while we are protesting.”

Teachers claimed that around 4,000 staffers are protesting across the state. A female teacher from Rangareddy, said, “There are no retirement or medical benefits. We’ve been waiting for years, and now we’re here to make our voices heard.”

Senior protestor Samaya Bhavam, said, “This is not just about us. Many across the state are being betrayed by the system. Regularisation is the only solution to secure our livelihoods.”

Agitators criticised the lack of dialogue with government representatives or mediators. “Not a single leader has taken our concerns to the Chief Minister,” said a teacher. TPTF state president Chakinala Anil Kumar called the government’s inaction a betrayal of the workforce that has been integral to the state’s education system. He added, “The chief minister is aware of our struggles, but no action has been taken.”

The protest has drawn support from prominent figures such as prof. K. Lakshmi Narayana, social activist Vimalakka, and MLC prof. Kodandaram, all of whom have requested the government to address their concerns immediately.