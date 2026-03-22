Teachers’ Body Seeks Focus on Govt Schools Over Foreign Tie-Ups

Hyderabad:The Telangana United Teachers Federation (TSUTF) has urged the state government to strengthen government schools and raised concerns over proposals to invite foreign educational institutions.

At a state office-bearers’ meeting held on Saturday under the leadership of president Chava Ravi, the federation said such initiatives may limit access to quality education.



“We are concerned over reports that government officials are in discussions with UK-based school managements to set up institutions in the state….whose interests such moves serve, it was not right to limit quality education to a few while neglecting the responsibility of providing equitable education to all sections of society,” the federation said.



Ravi said earlier expansion of gurukuls affected regular government schools and expressed concern over recent initiatives, including Young India Integrated Schools and Telangana Public Schools.



The federation demanded introduction of nursery and KG classes in primary schools, filling of supervisory posts and revision of GO 25 to ensure at least two teachers in every primary school and one teacher per class in schools with more than 50 students.



General secretary A. Venkat sought release of the PRC report with effect from July 1, 2023, clearance of pending DA arrears and settlement of teachers’ issues. He said further action would be decided at the state committee meeting scheduled on March 29 in Alampur, Jogulamba Gadwal district.

