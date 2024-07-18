Teachers association demands release PRC report and DA clearance

Narsireddy, speaking at a meeting of Telangana United Teachers Federation, said it was essential to disburse the four pending DA instalments from July 2022 to January 2024.

Teachers were concerned over delays in settling financial matters, including medical reimbursement bills, GPF loans, and post-retirement dues. Narsireddy criticised the two-year delay in clearing these dues, urging prompt government action, he said.

Federation member Jangiah T. claimed there were issues with recent promotions of teachers and spouse points had been misused during transfers, and demanded immediate resolutions. He called for corrections in seniority lists for promotions in various gurukuls and the relocation of teachers affected by GO 317 based on local vacancies.



