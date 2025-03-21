Teacher uses AI to make class on Sunita Williams engaging

KARIMNAGAR: In a groundbreaking effort to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) into education, Hindi teacher Shareef Ahmed has gained widespread recognition for his innovative teaching methods at Mallapur ZP High School in Thimmapur mandal, Karimnagar district.

On the occasion of Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams’ safe return to Earth, Shareef created an interactive, AI-driven video to teach the 11th lesson of the ninth-grade Hindi textbook, which focuses on Williams’ space journey.

Utilising AI technology, Shareef transformed sections of the lesson into a dynamic interview-style video, where a young girl virtually interacts with Sunita Williams, making the subject more engaging and relatable for students. His approach not only simplifies complex space-related concepts but also introduces students to the real-world applications of AI and space exploration.

This initiative is part of Shareef’s broader effort to modernise education in rural schools by leveraging emerging technologies. His work has been widely praised for showcasing AI’s potential to revolutionise teaching in government schools and making lessons more interactive and immersive.

Through his creative use of technology, Shareef is helping students develop a deeper understanding of space exploration while fostering an appreciation for the role of AI in modern education.



