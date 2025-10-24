Teacher Translates Khand of Sundarakhanda into Gondi

Adilabad: Adivasi government teacher Thodasam Kailas from Adilabad has translated the fifth ‘Khand of Sundarakhanda’ from Telugu into the Gondi language under the title ‘Sobhatha Khadi’. The book will be released on October 26.

Kailas said he translated the fifth Khand of Sundarakhanda, originally written and sung by the noted singer and writer late M. R. Ramarao, into Gondi. He added that Governor Jishnu Dev Varma will release the book at a function organized by the Vanavasi Kalyana Parishath in Nagarkurnool. Kailas also converted the translation into songs in Gondi with the help of artificial intelligence.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appreciated Kailas Thodasam’s efforts to write and compose Gondi and Kolami songs using artificial intelligence. Kailas hails from Waghapur village in Mavala mandal of Adilabad district.