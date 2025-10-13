Teacher Teams to Inspect and Monitor Government Schools in Telangana

Hyderabad: The government will deploy teams of teachers in state-run schools to inspect, monitor and supervise government and local body schools. According to the director of school education E. Naveen Nicolas, each team will inspect 100 primary schools and 50 high schools every quarter. The decision follows directions from Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy during review meeting to improve the standard of education.

District educational officers (DEOs) were instructed to form inspection teams based on the number of schools in their respective districts. Two per cent of all teachers working in state government will work as inspectors. Teams inspecting primary and upper primary schools will have two members and a nodal officer. Those checking high schools will comprise nine members, including gazette headmaster.

The teams will provide feedback to the respective DEOs on a weekly basis. All findings and reports from the inspections will be recorded in the online portal of the department.

The proposed mechanism is designed to strengthen the teaching-learning process by providing targeted interventions and resources where needed. The inspectors will have to check academic issues, syllabus completion as per the academic calendar, libraries, laboratories and physical education activities.