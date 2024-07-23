Teacher opens science lab at his home for students

Hyderabad: Government teachers T.N. Sridhar and his wife Surekha T., have established a fully equipped laboratory at their house, paying Rs 12 lakh from their own funds. A library with the laboratory has 1,500 books on science.

Sridhar, an assistant science teacher at Nawabpet Zilla Parishad High School in Mahbubnagar district, and Surekha T, vexed with the shortage of facilities at school, created the facility to provide hands-on scientific learning experiences for students.

The couple constructed a shed on their property in Rajendranagar for the laboratory. Sridhar was among the teachers in the state selected for the national awards instituted by the department of school education in 2022.

Tee couple's lab is furnished with equipment for physics, chemistry, and biology experiments, and includes seating arrangements for students.

Sridhar and Surekha’s dedication towards education resulted in their willingness to pool their salaries and additional savings to make it a reality. The laboratory allows students to conduct a wide range of experiments.

The lab has already become a beacon of hope for many students in the area, offering them opportunities that were previously out of reach. By providing a practical learning space, Sridhar had said he aimed to ignite a passion for science in his students and prepare them for future academic and professional pursuits.