Teacher Dies After Car Overturns in Suryapet

Telangana
17 Jan 2026 12:14 PM IST

The accident occurred when they were on the way to Aravapally from Nalgonda

A school teacher died with three others suffered injuries after the car in which they were travelling overturned and into the fields after its tyre burst at Aravpally mandal in Suryapet district on Saturday. (Photo: X)

Hyderabad: A school teacher died with three others suffered injuries after the car in which they were travelling overturned and into the fields after its tyre burst at Aravpally mandal in Suryapet district on Saturday.

The accident occurred when they were on the way to Aravapally from Nalgonda. The deceased has been identified as Kalpana. The police rushed the injured persons to Suryapet area hospital where doctors kept them under observation.


