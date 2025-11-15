Teacher Booked For Fake Claims On Govt Schemes

KARIMNAGAR: A school assistant (SGT) working in Jammikunta mandal has been suspended by the district educational officer (DEO) for allegedly breaching service conduct rules in Karimnagar district on Saturday.

DEO S. Mondaiah issued suspension orders against the teacher, identified as V. Srinivas of the Mandal Parishad Primary School (Girls), under Rule 8(2) of the TSCS (CCA) Rules, 1991.

The primary allegations against Srinivas include posting provocative messages to parents and students, spreading false information about government schemes such as the mid-day meal, damaging the reputation of the school, the education department and the government, and using video and voice recordings on the school premises to threaten and blackmail teachers and the headmaster.

The DEO said the decision was taken after a careful review of the available material, based on a report submitted by the mandal education officer (MEO) and subsequent note orders from district collector Pamela Satpathy.

The teacher will remain under suspension until the disciplinary proceedings are completed. During this period, Srinivas is prohibited from leaving the headquarters without prior permission from the DEO and will receive subsistence allowance as per F.R. 53.