Tea adulteration racket using coconut shell powder busted in Hyderabad, 3 held

Hyderabad: The Food Safety and Hyderabad police officials’ unearthed adulteration of tea powder using coconut shell powder and artificial colours and selling it to various tea stalls in the city and its suburbs.



Following a tip off related to adulteration of tea powder, the food safety and central zone task force police team jointly conducted a raid at Konark tea unit Fatehnagar and found adulteration of loose tea powder.

The adulterated tea powder was then packed and sent to various tea stalls in and around Hyderabad.

The team seized a large quantity of adulterants from the premises. As many as 300 kgs of loose tea powder, 200 kgs of coconut shell powder, five kgs each of non-food grade red and orange colours, artificial flavours of chocolate, cardamom and milk on the premises.

Officials said the samples of tea powder were also collected for lab analysis. Action will be initiated as per the Food Safety Standard Act- 2006, they added.