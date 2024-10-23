TDCA prez hits out at HCA for ignoring cricket in Telangana

Hyderabad:Allipuram Venkateswara Reddy, Telangana Districts Cricket Association (TDCA) president and Telangana Sports Authority’s former chairman, criticised the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) for not encouraging cricket in the districts.

He said laying a foundation stone for green grass turf wickets at MDCA Cricket Ground in Mahbubnagar district was an eyewash. He said the HCA had never cared for the development of cricket in districts and had been ignoring talented rural cricket players.



“TDCA will carry out inaugural programmes, round table meetings, tournaments and sports development in all districts. Efforts will be made to get cricket players from districts to play in domestic and international matches, IPL, test cricket and Ranji Trophy in the coming days.” said Venkateswara Reddy.