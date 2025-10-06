TD Leader Slams Ex-CM Over Spurious Liquor Allegations

Nellore: Senior TD leader and Sarvepalli MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy criticised YSRC chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, calling his remarks on liquor “ironic and baseless”.

Speaking to the media in Nellore, he alleged that wholesale trade of spurious liquor took place during Jagan Mohan Reddy’s five-year rule, leading to thousands of deaths and health issues among innocent people.

He recalled that under the YSRC government, several distilleries were forcibly taken over, spurious liquor was manufactured and supplied through government depots and liquor shops, causing a massive loss of lives.

“Instead of punishing those responsible, Jagan Mohan Reddy rewarded them with posts,” Somireddy alleged.

Referring to the recent excise department raid in Annamayya district, he said the government seized illegal liquor centres and arrested the culprits.

“Instead of appreciating effective action, Jagan Mohan Reddy is levelling baseless allegations that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is encouraging spurious liquor,” he said.

Somireddy also recalled the 2014 incidents in the Sarvepalli and Kavali constituencies, where YSRC candidates were accused of collaborating with mafia groups to dump hazardous liquor smuggled from Goa, Puducherry, and Karnataka. Cases were registered against YSRC leaders Kakani Govardhan Reddy and Ramireddy Pratap Kumar Reddy. Several deaths and hundreds of cases of severe illness were reported.

He further alleged that during YSRC rule, a liquor-related scam worth `3,500 crore shocked the entire nation. “The history of Jagan Mohan Reddy is one of encouraging spurious liquor, corruption, and mafia,” he said.



“As long as Chandrababu Naidu is CM, our coalition government will not tolerate illegal activities under any circumstances. Jagan Mohan Reddy, frustrated, is speaking recklessly without facts,” Somireddy concluded.



