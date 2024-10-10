Tconsult Launches Royal Alliance to Promote Global Innovation and Investment

Hyderabad: Tconsult formed a strategic partnership with Queen Maria Leonora Torres of the Philippines, launching the Tconsult Royal Alliance for Global Innovation & Investment. This new alliance, formalised through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed at T-Hub, aims to connect royal families, governments, and global investors with innovative solutions for sustainable development.

The MoU was exchanged between Tconsult chairman Sundeep Kumar Makthala and Torres during a ceremony at the T-Hub on Wednesday. The initiative marks the start of a long-term collaboration focused on high-impact investments that drive technological and social change across key sectors such as healthcare, education, sustainability, and technology.

Torres highlighted the potential of the partnership, adding that the collaboration reflects their shared mission to uplift communities through meaningful investments.

The Tconsult Royal Alliance intends to forge similar pacts with royal families across the world, reinforcing its position as a leader in driving social impact through innovation and investment.