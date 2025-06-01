TASK Set Up For Jobless Youths In Nizamabad

NIZAMABAD: To address the needs of unemployed youth, a regional office of the Telangana Academy for Skills and Knowledge (TASK) has been established in Nizamabad. The centre, located at the IT Tower on the bypass road, will provide skill development and employment support services to youth from both Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts.

The training programme will focus on enhancing arithmetic and logical reasoning abilities among youth. Participants will also receive basic computer training, including MS Office, internet usage, Java, databases, Python, and Tally. In addition, special emphasis will be placed on improving communication skills. The comprehensive training is designed to equip youth with the necessary skills to qualify for a wide range of job opportunities.

Naveen Reddy, Regional Officer of TASK in Nizamabad, said that graduates interested in skill development can register with the Telangana Academy for Skills and Knowledge. A nominal fee of ₹599 is required for registration. He added that job-oriented training programmes will be conducted regularly, with new batches starting every month.

Srinath Reddy, relationship manager for Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts, informed that only a limited number of seats are available at the TASK regional office in Nizamabad. He urged interested candidates to apply at the earliest. Unemployed youth from both districts are advised to visit the TASK office on the bypass road in Nizamabad for more information. They can also contact the helpline numbers 91542 52588 and 70136 75052 for further details.