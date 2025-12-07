 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Task Force Seizes 40 Quintals of PDS Rice in Khammam, One Arrested

Telangana
7 Dec 2025 7:10 PM IST

Task Force ACP Satyanarayana said that, acting on a tip-off, police raided the house and found the rice stored illegally

The police seized 300 bags of PDS rice, rice flour and wheat after raiding their godown at Jiyaguda in Kulsumpura.
x
Representational Image (Source: DC)

Nalgonda: Khammam Task Force police on Sunday arrested a man and seized 40 quintals of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice from a house in Patha Mittapally of Thallada mandal.

The arrested person was identified as Mirza Jilani Baig, a resident of Patha Mittapally.

Task Force ACP Satyanarayana said that, acting on a tip-off, police raided the house and found the rice stored illegally. The seized stock is valued at around `1.3 lakh. Another suspect, Mirza Musharraf, managed to escape during the raid.

The arrested man and the seized rice were handed over to Thallada police station for further investigation.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
nalgonda khammam Task Force Police Ration rice for the Public Distribution System (PDS) Man arrested 
India Southern States Telangana Nalgonda 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X