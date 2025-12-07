Task Force Seizes 40 Quintals of PDS Rice in Khammam, One Arrested

Nalgonda: Khammam Task Force police on Sunday arrested a man and seized 40 quintals of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice from a house in Patha Mittapally of Thallada mandal.

The arrested person was identified as Mirza Jilani Baig, a resident of Patha Mittapally.

Task Force ACP Satyanarayana said that, acting on a tip-off, police raided the house and found the rice stored illegally. The seized stock is valued at around `1.3 lakh. Another suspect, Mirza Musharraf, managed to escape during the raid.

The arrested man and the seized rice were handed over to Thallada police station for further investigation.