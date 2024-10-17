Task force police seize 512.5 quintals of PDS rice in Hanamkonda

WARANGAL: Task force police officials arrested a man involved in the illegal recycling of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice and seized 325 quintals of PDS rice and 187.5 quintals of broken rice, valued at Rs 12.81 lakh, in Parkal of Hanamkonda on Wednesday.



Revealing the details to the media, Task Force ACP A. Madhusudhan stated that the accused, identified as Ramini Shiva Kumar (36), a resident of Parkal town, was operating a rice mill named Sravan Kumar Binni Rice Mill in the area.

The seized items, along with the accused, were handed over to Parkal police for further action, the ACP added.