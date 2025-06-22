Tap Case Accused Blame Each Other

Hyderabad:There seems to be a blame game between the key accused of the phone-tapping case of the BRS government tenure. Special Intelligence Branch (SIB) DSP G. Praneeth Rao and former SIB chief T. Prabhakar Rao appeared to shift blame on each other during questioning by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Prabhakar Rao, who returned from the US after Supreme Court directions, largely stayed silent when questioned about actions taken by the SIB, based on review committee suggestions. Praneeth Rao reportedly claimed he was made a scapegoat.



During a five-hour session on Saturday, SIT officials warned Praneeth Rao against misleading the investigation. Citing earlier statements, they pressed him to cooperate or face legal consequences.



The SIT questioned him about occupying three SIB office rooms for alleged phone-tapping operations run by a special officers team under his supervision. They also probed the use of 17 computers, two laptops, multiple hard disks and over 10 pen drives and his role in creating surveillance profiles of over 600 individuals, including then TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy and his family members.



Officials suspect that Praneeth Rao may have transferred sensitive data to personal devices. He has been directed to remain available for further questioning, including a possible joint session with Prabhakar Rao.

