Tanker Demand Dips as Groundwater Improves; HMWS&SB Increases Fleet to Ensure Faster Supply

Hyderabad:Water tanker bookings have decreased from 4,000 to 3,000 on average so far this month, compared to the same period last year, according to data with the HMWS&SB. However, there are localised variations in demand for water supply by tankers.

“This is the average booking, and we have seen changes within a month due to the increase in the number of water tankers from 900 to 1,200. Rainfall and rainwater harvesting pits have also improved groundwater levels,” an official said.



The official added that service efficiency has improved significantly. “Two years ago, we would send tankers within three days of booking, but this year we are delivering them on the same day itself. People are also choosing HMWS&SB (over private services) because we charge `500 for 5,000 litres, whereas private suppliers charge `2,000 for the same quantity,” the official said.



Most bookings were reported from the western zones of the city, including Madhapur, Nizampet, Manikonda, Kukatpally, SR Nagar and Jubilee Hills, largely due to high population density.



R. Karthik, a private employee from Jubilee Hills, said, “Due to the constant queue on the HMWS&SB app, we are able to monitor the status, and the tankers are being supplied within the same day.”



Officials said tanker bookings typically begin in February and continue through March, April and June, while May generally witnesses comparatively fewer bookings each year.