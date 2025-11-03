Tandur Mourns Death of 13 Villagers in Chevella Road Accident

Hyderabad: The villagers of Tandur mourned the death of 13 people from the town and nearby villages in the ghastly road accident that took place in Chevella on Monday morning.

A couple, three sisters and a mother and child were among the 13 people from Tandur who died after the TGSRTC bus in which they were travelling was hit by a speeding tipper leaving 19 dead. Of the 19, 13 were from Tandur.

The death of a couple in the accused left two their children aged between 15 and seven in a helpless situation. The elder one discontinued class 10 and the younger daughter was a class III student. It became difficult for villagers and the couple’s relatives to control the children, who wept inconsolably at the government hospital in Chevella after knowing about the incident.

Tandur bus depot manager K Suresh Kumar said as many as 56 people boarded the 50-seater express bus at Tandur depot around 4.50 am to reach their respective destinations. By the time the bus reached the accident spot more passengers boarded the bus at Vikarabad and Dharur bus stations.

In all, 62 passengers might be travelling in the Hyderabad-bound bus when it met with the accident. “Upon receiving a call about the accident around 6.50 am, we rushed to the spot,” he said, adding that the 45-year-old bus conductor Radha escaped with injuries.

Radha, who suffered an airline fracture, was undergoing treatment in a private hospital, he said. According to preliminary information, the bus driver slowed down the vehicle on seeing the speeding tipper, which rammed into it.

The bus was supposed to reach its destination at Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) from Tandur by 8 am.