Tamilisai: Indians will be safe in hands of Modi

NIZAMABAD: Former Governor and BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan said that the people of the country would be safe, healthy, happy in the development-oriented governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “A strong PM like Modi is needed for integrated development of the country,” she said.



Dr Soundararajan addressed the Lok Sabha election campaign at Kanteshwar on Thursday night. She said that the victory of BJP candidate Dharmapuri Arvind would continue the development of Nizamabad. “A vote for the Congress and the BRS does not yield any result, as there is no Prime Minister candidate,” she said.



The former Governor said that Arvind was a powerful leader and he had defeated former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s daughter K. Kavitha in the 2019 elections. “Kavitha is now is in a Delhi jail,” she said for added effect. “Arvind is a daring politician and kind-hearted person who serves children through his Dharmapuri Foundation,” she said.



