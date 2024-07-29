Tamil writer Sivashankari honoured with C. Narayana Reddy National Literary Award 2024

Hyderabad: The ‘Vishwambhara Dr. C. Narayana Reddy National Literary Award 2024’ instituted by the Hyderabad-based Suseela Narayana Reddy trust presented to noted Tamil writer Sivashankari on the occasion of the birth anniversary celebrations of the Jnanpith Awardee Narayana Reddy on Monday.



The award was presented by chief minister A Revanth Reddy, who attended the event as a chief guest. Sivashankari honoured with a cash prize Rs 5 lakh, a momento and a shawl in recognition of her contribution to the field of literature.

Revanth Reddy also released Samanvitham book written by Dr C Narayana Reddy.





