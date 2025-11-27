Talk of The Town

Manthena Wedding Makes Global Headlines

The Manthena wedding may well have matched the scale of an Ambani celebration. After all, Rama Raju managed to bring in Donald Trump Jr., not as a chief guest but as a friend for his daughter’s wedding. And given Trump Jr.’s current stature, that alone turned heads.

From the performers to the entertainment to the lavish spread, everything was turned up several notches. Many talked of bringing JLO for their weddings, but she actually performed only at this wedding.

Rumour has it the wedding cost around Rs 400 crore. Telugu guests had a blast: they danced, revelled in the spectacle, and happily lined up for selfies with Trump Jr.

Designers Sabyasachi and Gaurav Gupta must have made a killing, dressing many members of the bride and groom’s families and their close friends. The bride’s jewellery, too, echoed Isha Ambani’s iconic bridal look. This has gone viral online.

However, when a man from our state pulls off a wedding of this scale, there’s no denying — it’s something to be proud of.

And the best part, most of the fellow Rajus from Andhra and Telanaga were invited for the wedding — that’s a nice gesture. The ones who stood out at the wedding were Vani Raju and her two daughters.

'Bend It Like Beckham'

David Beckham turned Kothavalasa into his own mini red carpet as he breezed into the Government Residential School, sending students into a star-struck meltdown. The UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador played charming mentor, urging kids to dream big — before slipping in a crowd-pleasing moment, teaching them “how to bend it like Beckham.”

Skyroot Founders On Cloud Nine

Skyroot founders Pawan Chandana and Bharath Daka are soaring — and who wouldn’t be when PM Modi himself unveils your creation? Their pride, Vikram-I, India’s first privately built orbital rocket, has pushed the Hyderabad startup into the global spotlight. The former ISRO duo who once tinkered with prototypes in a cramped office are suddenly space-tech celebrities. With Modi’s stamp of approval and the world watching, the pair have gone from underdog innovators to India’s newest headline-stealing rocket stars.

Piracy, Payback & A Marriage Gone Sour

iBomma Ravi has become Hyderabad’s latest cautionary tale after police arrested him for running piracy portals leaking brand-new Tollywood releases. But what’s fueling the gossip mill is the alleged motive: revenge. Once a modest web designer earning Rs 50k a month, Ravi was reportedly mocked by his high-profile wife for “earning less than her parents’ travel budget.” Wounded and determined, he allegedly built a piracy empire abroad, made serious money, and returned to India to file for divorce — only for his furious wife to tip off the police. One messy marriage, one digital empire, and a dramatic downfall later, Hyderabad can’t stop talking.





Who, What, When, Where and Why

Who has seen success after moving out of his father’s shadow/control? Apna Kiran Raju. His startup, Indrajaal Drone Defence that makes anti drone patrol vehicles, has been appreciated by Defence forces and national security agencies too. His dad Gopi Raju, who never thought much of Kiran, should be proud of his son. Sometimes, when children branch out on their own, they prosper.

What is Parvati Reddy’s connection with Lionel Messi’s event in Hyderabad? She’s been posting the advt with her name prominently mentioned in the creative. After Miss Universe, Parvati seems to be working at this event too. Great going, to position oneself with international events.

When did Anju Poddar and Dr Kalpana Alexander call on Sunilla Gajapathy Raju, wife of Goa governor Ashok Gajapathy Raju? Recently when both were in Goa for a wedding. Both are good friends of Sunilla for years, the Governor’s post is just incidental

Where was a man wearing a uniform that had the logo of a prominent real estate company in the city spotted carrying a big bag of cash? At a jewellery exhibition where perhaps his boss’ family was shopping. Jewellers tell us the big money bags are with real estate builders. Their family members shop like crazy.

Why was brother-in-law Peter Raju keeping a low profile at the Manthena wedding? Hardly any pictures of him on social media. By the way, news is Peter is as wealthy or perhaps more than Rama Raju Manthena.