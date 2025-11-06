Talk Of The Town

Rave raids are rising

Under DCP Yogesh Goutam’s eye, cops raided 39 farmhouses in Mudimyal and Tolkatta — and the scene was straight out of a wild movie! From drugs and gambling to rave parties and obscene gatherings, Hyderabad’s outskirts seem to be turning into party zones gone wrong. A disturbing trend, violations are becoming all too common in Hyderabad’s outskirts.

Launch gone wrong

Hyderabad’s so-called it-spot launch — Asembli — was anything but classy! The grand opening turned into total chaos with rude bouncers, lost waiters, and a valet mess that had guests losing their cool. To make it worse, some staff were caught ogling at women — and the much-hyped Thaman performance never happened! The star just showed up as a guest. With all that drama, the only thing truly assembled that night was disaster!

London calling

All eyes on Dr. Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, who’s been honoured as the IOD Distinguished Fellow 2025 at the London Global Convention! The visionary continues to make India — and Hyderabad — shine globally. He’s one of those silent billionaires who lets his work do the talking, doesn’t flaunt himself on insta like others.

Balayya goes solo — again!!

While Chiru, Nag, and Venky are game for multi-starrers, Balakrishna isn’t budging. The Nandamuri hero turned down a role in Jailer 2, saying he’s still a solo crowd-puller. Even sharing screen space with Rajinikanth didn’t tempt him!

Balayya prefers sticking to Telugu cinema — no Kollywood dreams, no crossover hype. In an era of pan-India madness, he’s proudly staying local and loyal!

He’s right, all the other heroes who jumped the fence realised it wasn’t worth it. Jr NTR flopped, Nagarjuna didn’t benefit by acting as a villain in Rajnikanth starrer, the list goes on.

Same faces, new launch

The joke doing the rounds in social circles is that every city event features the same set of perfectly turned-out socialites — striking identical poses, just at different venues! There seem to be about a dozen of them making the rounds so religiously that those launching their brands are beginning to wonder — does this city have no one else?

Battle of the star wives!

Word has it there’s a quiet undercurrent among Tollywood heroes’ wives. In their minds, each believes her husband is the real superstar — but a certain star wife’s constant promotion of her man as the “number one” seems to have ruffled a few feathers.

Well, ladies, no one’s stopping you! In fact, thanks to a bit of healthy competition, the others are now stepping up too — turning up at parties, glamming up for events, and flooding social media with their own picture-perfect moments.

Rashmika & Vijay’s big fat Udaipur wedding!

The buzz is getting louder and the whispers are turning into wedding bells — Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are reportedly set to say “I do” in the first week of February, amid the royal charm of Udaipur! Insiders hint at an intimate but ultra-glam celebration, with just family and close friends on the guest list. Details are hush-hush, but the industry is already calling it Tollywood’s most stylish and swoon-worthy wedding yet!

Who What When Where Why

Who’s coming to town? The designer Ashdeen with a fabulous collection of Parsi gara ensembles at Anahita. Known for his exquisite craftsmanship, Ashdeen will personally interact with clients during his visit. His creations are considered heirloom pieces — timeless must-haves in every woman’s wardrobe.

What is the cost of having Priyanka Chopra act in SS Rajamouli’s film with Mahesh Babu? Apart from a phenomenal fee, her multiple visits to Hyderbad must be costing the poor producer a bomb! She travels only first class and Emirates first class from the US to India is more than `10 lakh! We hear she’s back in the city for few days again now!

When you feel a bit down, stressed or anxious, the best do to remedy is listen to Anjana Sahaney Thakker on insta. She’s a holistic coach and talks of simple easy methods that can make one feel better. By the way Anjana is Jasmine Sahney’s sister.

Where does actor Samantha get her beauty treatments done? We hear it’s at Varshini’s clinic in our city. She looked stunning at a recent event.

Why is Rahul Luther suddenly so active on social media sharing heartfelt stories about his past struggles with addiction, his journey to recovery, and how he now finds peace in solitude. His candid posts on his earlier life can perhaps be a lesson for youngsters on how drug addiction can ruin you.