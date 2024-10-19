Hyderabad: 42 women among 142 arrested in TOS Pub Raid

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad West Zone Task Force police had on Friday night conducted a raid on a pub here in Banjara Hills. 42 women were among 140 arrest during the raid.

In addition, the manager of the pub, cashier and DJ operator were among those arrested.

The police conducted the surprise raids after they received a tip off regarding the illegal activities at the pub "Tales over Spirits (TOS)".

It is alleged that the management of the pub in a bid to attract more customers was allowing obscene dance performances by women, hired from different states.

