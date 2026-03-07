Talent, Ethics, Compassion are Core Principles of Medical Profession: Bhatti

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu here on Saturday said that talent, ethics, and compassion were the fundamental principles of the medical profession, and that in the modern world only those who continuously study and adapt to changing developments in the field will be recognized as the best doctors.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the Silver Jubilee celebrations of the Army College of Dental Sciences held in Secunderabad on Saturday.

Addressing the graduating students, he said that the most important lesson the medical field teaches us is that learning never truly ends. Scientific knowledge keeps evolving, technology continues to advance, and the expectations of patients keep changing. Doctors who remain lifelong students are the ones who become the best in their profession.

He advised the graduates to remember three important principles throughout their professional journey. First, maintain professional excellence by continuously upgrading your knowledge and skills, the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Second, practice with ethics and honesty, because the trust of patients is the foundation of healthcare. Third, never forget compassion, because at the heart of medical service lies service to humanity.

He said that the institution’s twenty-five-year journey dedicated to education, discipline, and service to society is being remembered today. This occasion is not only about celebrating the journey of an institution but also about celebrating the achievements of a new generation of healthcare professionals who will carry this legacy forward.

The Deputy Chief Minister described the convocation as an important milestone for the graduating class of 2026. It represents the result of years of hard work, countless nights of study, and long hours of clinical training. More importantly, he said, it marks the beginning of a new chapter where the knowledge they have gained must now be translated into service to society.

He noted that dentistry, like other branches of medicine, is not merely a profession but a public trust. Every patient who enters a clinic comes not only seeking treatment but also placing faith in the doctor’s judgement and compassion. With their skills, doctors relieve pain, restore confidence, and bring smiles back into people’s lives. Therefore, he advised the graduates to carry out their responsibilities with humility, ethics, and sincerity.

The Deputy Chief Minister also expressed happiness over the large number of young women graduating today, describing it as a positive transformation in society. He said women are playing a significant role in healthcare, research, and leadership across India, and that their achievements will inspire many others who aspire to follow the same path.

He said institutions like the Army College of Dental Sciences play an important role in this journey. Over the past twenty-five years, the college has built a strong reputation for academic excellence and service to society. By providing quality dental care at affordable cost and conducting community health programmes across Telangana, the institution has demonstrated how education and service can go hand in hand.

He further said that it is a matter of pride that this institution is the only dental college in Telangana to feature in the NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) rankings. Such recognition does not come easily and reflects the dedication and collective efforts of the management, faculty, and students. He congratulated everyone associated with the institution for this achievement.

On behalf of the Telangana government, he congratulated all the graduates of the 2026 batch and wished them success in their future. He expressed hope that they would move forward with confidence, serve society with commitment, and bring honour to their institution, the state, and the nation.