Take Stringent Action Against Unauthorised Constructions: GHMC Commissioner to Officials

Hyderabad: GHMC commissioner K Ilambarithi instructed officials to take stringent action against unauthorised constructions. He was reacting to complaints, most of them related to such buildings, during the weekly Prajavani programme held at the GHMC head office.



He directed the GHMC legal section to review court cases on the matter, and GHMC chief city planner K. Srinivas to review the issues related to the town planning wing and submit a report. Ilambarithi asked officers to take cognisance of the complaints received in the media and initiate works on a war-footing.

The GHMC on Monday received 202 complaints, 51 in the head office — 22 of them about unauthorised constructions and deviation from sanction plans — and 151 were at its six zonal offices.