Take RRR away from us, Rayagiri farmers tell state govt

Hyderabad:Farmers of Rayagiri mandal in Yadadri Bhongir district staged a protest on Tuesday in front of the residence of roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy in Jubilee Hills, demanding the realignment of the Regional Ring Road (RRR) project to save their agricultural land.

The farmers gathered in large numbers and shouted slogans against the forcible land acquisition by revenue officials without proper compensation.

According to the farmers, officials were misleading and pressuring them by falsely claiming that many others had agreed to surrender their land. They also complained that officials had threatened them that they would not receive any compensation if they did not comply with the land acquisition notice.



The farmers demanded that the alignment of the RRR be shifted 40 kilometres away to preserve their agricultural land. If a realignment is not possible, they called for adequate compensation based on current market values, allotment of alternative land, and employment opportunities. They expressed dissatisfaction with the compensation currently offered by the state government, describing it as meagre.



When Venkat Reddy emerged from his residence, the farmers confronted him and prevented him from leaving. Though police attempted to intervene, the protestors remained resolute, handing over a memorandum outlining their demands and urging the minister to fulfil an earlier promise to consider changing the alignment of the RRR.The minister reportedly said that the matter lay in the hands of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. This response left many of the protesting farmers frustrated.