Take on Naidu Over Krishna: Harish to Revanth

Hyderabad: BRS leader and former minister T. Harish Rao challenged Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to take on his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N. Chandrababu Naidu to protect Telangana’s rightful share in Krishna waters.

In a statement, responding to Revanth Reddy’s remarks on the BRS government allegedly allowing AP to claim a greater share of river waters, Harish Rao said the Chief Minister was repeatedly resorting to the same blame game against former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, while failing to address real issues faced by the people.

“Telangana constitutes 68 per cent of the Krishna basin, yet suffered for six decades without its rightful share of water. This historical injustice was inflicted by none other than successive Congress governments. It was the Congress that turned Palamuru’s fertile lands into barren fields, forcing its people into migration,” he said.

Harish Rao said that during the Telangana movement, Revanth Reddy was busy serving Naidu. “Even today, he hesitates to question Chandrababu when it comes to Krishna waters. Why this silence,” he asked.

Countering Revanth Reddy’s claim that BRS neglected the projects approved by previous Congress governments, Harish Rao listed out the works carried out by him and said that nearly 12 lakh acres were provided irrigation in Mahbubnagar district alone during BRS rule.

Blaming the Congress for Telangana’s poor water storage infrastructure in the Krishna basin, Harish Rao said not the party’s government had not proposed a single major reservoir under the lift irrigation projects.

“Revanth’s speeches are routinely filled with empty promises and political rhetoric. He talks big about Musi rejuvenation but avoids explaining why the Congress government failed to fulfil the guarantees it promised within 100 days,” Harish Rao said.