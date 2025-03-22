Taiwan’s Sera Networks to invest Rs 300 cr in E-City

Hyderabad:Taiwan-based Sera Networks, in collaboration with Hyderabad’s Resolute Appliances, will establish a state-of-the-art electronics manufacturing unit in Kongarakalan E-City with an investment of Rs 300 crore. The agreement was finalised during an official visit to Taiwan, undertaken on the directives of Telangana IT and industries minister D. Sridhar Babu.

A delegation led by TGIC managing director Vishnuvardhan Reddy played a key role in securing the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sera Networks. The two companies will jointly manufacture advanced data centre switches, 5G technology equipment and other high-end electronic components on a 10-acre land parcel allocated by the Telangana government in E-City.

The project is expected to generate 2,000 jobs, further strengthening Telangana’s position as a key hub for networking and telecom innovation. With this investment, the state aims to expand its presence in the global electronics manufacturing sector.