Tailor's Daughter from Asifabad Gets MBBS Seat at Osmania

Telangana
Pillalamarri Srinivas
28 Sept 2025 12:13 AM IST

Educated in government residential schools and college, she secured an All-India rank of 2,671 in NEET and gained admission under the Persons with Benchmark Disability (PWD) quota.

Adilabad: Burla Avanthi’s dream of becoming a doctor has come true with her admission to MBBS at Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad. A native of Gurudupet village in Kautala mandal, Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, Avanthi achieved this milestone through determination and hard work.

Educated in government residential schools and college, she secured an All-India rank of 2,671 in NEET and gained admission under the Persons with Benchmark Disability (PWD) quota.

Avanthi comes from a humble background, her father, Santhosh, is a tailor, and her mother, Kalyani, is a housewife. Despite struggling with an eyesight problem in her childhood, she excelled in her studies and realised her goal of pursuing medicine.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
