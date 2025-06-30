Tailor From Godavarikhani Donates Kidneys, Liver; Gives Fresh Lease Of Life To 3 Persons

Hyderabad: The family members of 56-year-old tailor Thumma Ramakrishna from Godavarikhani in Peddapalli district donated his kidneys and liver helping three patients in need.

Due to sudden giddiness he became unresponsive and collapsed at his home on June 26 2025. Immediately, the family members took him to private hospital in Hyderabad. After emergency treatment, the patient was declared as brain dead on June 29 at 4.51 pm

Ramakrishna’s wife Rajanirmala made the heartfelt decision to donate his kidneys and liver helping three patients in need, according to Sree Bhushan Raju, Incharge Nodal Officer, Jeevandan Programme, Telangana government.

Jeevandan Telangana extended its profound gratitude to Ramakrishna’s family, whose noble decision has saved lives and inspiration, the Jeevandan Programme remains dedicated to raising awareness and facilitating organ donation in Telangana.

Jeevandan Programme of Telangana has reached a significant milestone with 108 brain- dead donations recorded in this year, and today was the 109th donation.